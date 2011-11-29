ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- The children of a missing Florida woman were removed from the care of her ex-fiance a day after police said he's a suspect in her disappearance.

Florida Department of Children and Families spokeswoman Carrie Hoeppner says child welfare officials took the the 3-year-old twins into custody on Tuesday.

The twins are the children of 33-year-old Michelle Parker and 40-year old Dale Smith, who Orlando's police chief says is the focus of the investigation into Parker's disappearance.

Parker was last seen Nov. 17, the day that she appeared with Smith in an episode of "The People's Court" television show. They were on the show to resolve a dispute over a $5,000 engagement ring.

Smith's attorney says his client is not guilty of any crime.