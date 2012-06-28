NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- It's official: The Flaming Lips are the music world's road warriors.

The psychedelic rockers from Oklahoma set a new Guinness World Record for most live shows in a 24-hour period, finishing off their feat of eight performances Thursday night in New Orleans.

Their journey started a day earlier in Memphis, Tenn., and they were joined on their trip south through the Mississippi Delta by several other acts and celebrities in celebration of MTV's O Music Awards. Jay-Z held the record previously at seven shows in 24 hours.

Lips lead singer Wayne Coyne called the record "an absurd joy" in a news release.

While the Lips were rocking, Selena Gomez, Big Freedia, Karmin, Adam Lambert, iamwhoiam and 30 Seconds to Mars picked up O Music Awards wins.

