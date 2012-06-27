Channing Tatum is anything but shy.

In 1999, the model-turned-actor danced and stripped at a Chippendales-style revue called Male Encounter -- and Us Weekly uncovered the exclusive footage in 2009! To celebrate the release of his new movie, Magic Mike, re-watch the star perform under the alias "Chan Crawford."

At 18 years old, Tatum approached the troupe's owner, London Steele, about a job at the now-defunct Florida nightclub. "He was shy at first, but he really knew how to work the stage," Steele told Us in 2009, adding that Tatum lip-synched and earned $50 a night (plus tips!) during his year-long stint.

"The women went crazy for him!" Steele raved of Tatum, now 32.

Unfortunately for the Male Encounter patrons, the revue had a strict no-nudity policy -- though Tatum did show off his bare booty in a neon thong!

The actor, who married his Step Up costar Jenna Dewan in July 2009, was so impressive he caught the eye of a female casting agent who put him in Ricky Martin's "She Bangs" music video. The rest, as they say, is history.

Magic Mike is in theaters June 29.

