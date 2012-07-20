The beginning of Robsten!

Twilight dominated the 2009 Teen Choice Awards taking home 11 surfboards, but it was Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's off-screen relationship that really grabbed the attention of fans.

At the time, Pattinson and Stewart were only rumored to be dating in real-life. When the couple took the stage with their cast to accept the award for Choice Movie Drama, Stewart, now 22, playfully backed away from accepting the surfboard award. But Pattinson, now 26, very gentlemanly stepped in to do the heavy lifting.

Stewart, then 19, styled a Rock & Republic "Roma" dress for the show at Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, Calif. on Aug. 9. The edgy look featured a spiky skirt and plunging neckline that complimented her Joan Jett haircut for her 2010 film, The Runaway. Pattinson, then 23, rocked his Twilight hair with jeans a and blazer.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly in November 2009, Stewart spoke out about why she wouldn't confirm whether she and Pattinson were dating. "I probably would've answered it if people hadn't made such a big deal about it. But I'm not going to give the fiending an answer."

