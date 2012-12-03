Prince William and Kate Middleton shared some happy, long-awaited news with the world on Dec. 3: they will become first-time parents in 2013!

Two years earlier -- on the same day they announced their engagement -- the future spouses were asked about their plans to start a family. "I think we'll take it one step at a time," William said in a Nov. 16, 2010 video interview. "We'll sort of get over the marriage thing first, then look at the kids. But obviously, we want a family, so we'll have to start thinking about that."

Indeed they have. Just last month, a source told Us Weekly the two were hoping to produce an heir in 2013. "They are working on it," a confidant said. "In a dream situation, they'd love to be a step closer at Christmas."

Christmas came early for the couple, who tied the knot on April 29, 2011, in a televised ceremony. "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting a baby," St. James's Palace told Us in a statement. "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Harry and members of both families are delighted with the news."

Middleton has been admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in Central London with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, an acute form of morning sickness, and is expected to remain there for several days.

