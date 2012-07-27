Hollywood's most talked-about star this week, Kristen Stewart, owned up to her affair with her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders, after Us Weekly released a set of photos featuring Stewart and Sanders in a steamy makeout session in L.A. "This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob," Stewart, 22, said of her Twilight costar boyfriend, Robert Pattinson. "I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry."

Hiding out since the news broke late Tuesday, Pattinson is "really depressed," one source close to the actor tells Us Weekly. "He doesn't know what to do. He doesn't know if he should forgive her or not."

Arguably one of young Hollywood's best and brightest stars, Stewart -- who'll star alongside Pattinson, 26, in the final Breaking Dawn Part 2 in November -- has come quite a ways since her film debut in 2002's Panic Room. Topping Forbes' June 2012 list of Hollywood's top-earning actresses, Stewart can earn an estimated $12.5 million per film these days, but 10 years ago the star was just another budding actress trying to make her big break.

Teaming with Jodie Foster in 2002's thriller Panic Room, Stewart appeared as Sarah Altman, a girl forced to take shelter in a panic room when three criminals break into her home. Though she won raves for her role alongside Foster, Panic Room's top-billed actress didn't expect Stewart to continue in the business after their flick was released.

"I just love Kristen Stewart, but I didn't think she'd choose to be an actress," Foster explained of now immensely-popular Twilight franchise star. "I said to her mom, 'She doesn't want that, right?' And she's like, 'Well, yes, she kind of does.’ Because she's very much like me: She's not comfortable in life being a big externally, emotional person, beating her chest, crying every five minutes. I felt she was such an intelligent technician, so interested in camera -– I thought that would translate to other things."

While Stewart enjoyed her first taste of fame at age 9, her boyfriend, Pattinson, got his pre-Twilight start in another smash film franchise: Harry Potter!

Starring as Hufflepuff student Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005, Pattinson was the first person seen for any role in the film. "When Harry Potter came along, it was a huge step and a massive event in my life!" the actor has said.

Now that he's adored by millions as Twilight's Edward Cullen, Pattinson can declare Twi-hards to be much more fanatical than Potter fans. "There's no comparison to Twilight fans, they're literally on the verge of being clinically insane," the actor has said. "But it makes premieres and stuff absolutely amazing experiences, it's like being hit by a tidal wave and it's been a lot of fun over the years."

