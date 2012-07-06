The couch-jumping days are over.

It may be an understatement to say that Tom Cruise was madly in love with Katie Holmes when they first started dating in April 2005.

The actor infamously declared his love for the Dawson's Creek star by wildly jumping up and down on Oprah Winfrey's couch on The Oprah Winfrey Show in May 2005. "I have known you for quite a while . . . and you are such an intensely private person and now you're out everywhere kissing and hugging," Winfrey, 58, said of the couple's new relationship. "What has happened to you?"

A superexcited Cruise jumped up off the couch, began fist-pumping and said, "I'm in love!"

"We've never seen you behave this way before," a shocked Winfrey said. "Have you ever felt this way before?"

Cruise, now 50, really went wild then and startled Winfrey by jumping up on her couch with his hands in the air. "You're gone," Winfrey said. "You are gone."

"I'm gone and I don't care!" he said with a final fist-pump into the air.

After five years of marriage, however, the excitement faded. Holmes, 33, filed for divorce from Cruise on June 28.

"She's been miserable for a long time, but the last couple of weeks, she's been happy -- like she's been set free," an insider told Us Weekly of Holmes. She has now moved into her own NYC apartment and is preparing to fight for full custody of the couple's six-year-old daughter, Suri.

