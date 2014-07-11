MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A New York grand jury will consider whether to indict entertainer Flavor Flav for allegedly speeding to his mother's funeral.

RELATED: Fashion don'ts

Flav, whose real name is William Drayton, was arrested Jan. 9 on Long Island's Meadowbrook Parkway.

Police say the rapper and reality-TV star was speeding and driving without a license, a felony. He also was charged with marijuana possession as a violation. He has pleaded not guilty.

RELATED: Jared Leto flips out

His attorney, Indji Bessim, has sought for several months to reach a plea agreement with prosecutors. She declined to comment Friday.

A spokesman for the district attorney declined to comment on plea negotiations.

RELATED: Fashion offenders of the year

Flav pleaded guilty in Las Vegas in April to reduced charges of threatening his girlfriend's teenage son.