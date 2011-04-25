CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- A fried chicken restaurant in Iowa founded by Flavor Flav has abruptly closed its doors after the reality TV star and his business partner cut ties and exchanged harsh words.

Flav's Fried Chicken in Clinton, Iowa, closed on Sunday, just four months after opening to much fanfare.

Flav told WQAD-TV that he was pulling a license that allowed restaurant manager Nick Cimino to use his name in the restaurant because he "isn't running the business right." Some former employees had complained they were not paid.

Cimino told the station Flav was "a fraud" who was trying to get rich off of his ideas and work.

Flav, a founder of the hip-hop group Public Enemy and later a star of VH1's "The Surreal Life," opened the business with Cimino in January.