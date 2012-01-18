CHICAGO (AP) -- The Lyric Opera of Chicago plans to highlight its 2012-2013 season with a production of "A Streetcar Named Desire" starring the company's creative consultant, famed soprano Renee Fleming.

The Lyric announced its 68-performance, nine-opera season on Tuesday. The season will open with a new production of "Elektra" and include performances of "Simon Boccanegra," "Werther," "Don Pasquale," "Hansel and Gretel," "La Boheme," "Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg" and "Rigoletto."

"A Streetcar Named Desire" will run for only four performances with Fleming reprising the role of Blanche Du Bois. Andre Previn composed the role for her.

The season also includes two recitals: Fleming will perform with Susan Graham on Jan. 24 and Chinese pianist Lang Lang, a worldwide sensation at age 29, will perform in May.

