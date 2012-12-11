LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Flight," ''Django Unchained," ''Beasts of the Southern Wild," ''Red Tails" and "Tyler Perry's Good Deeds" are up for the outstanding motion picture trophy at the 44th annual NAACP Image Awards.

The outstanding actor in a motion picture nominees are Denzel Washington for "Flight," Jamie Foxx for "Django Unchained," Morgan Freeman for "The Magic of Belle Isle," Suraj Sharma for "Life of Pi" and Tyler Perry for "Alex Cross."

The outstanding actress nominees are Emayatzy Corinealdi for "Middle of Nowhere," Halle Berry for "Cloud Atlas," Loretta Devine for "In the Hive," Quvenzhane Wallis for "Beasts of the Southern Wild" and Viola Davis for "Won't Back Down."

The NAACP Image Awards honor diversity in film, TV, music and literature.

The ceremony is scheduled to air Feb. 1 on NBC.