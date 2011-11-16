He finally put a ring on it!

Flipping Out reality star Jenni Pulos is engaged to orthopedic surgeon Jonathan Nassos, she confirmed via Twitter.

"Today is a beautiful day. The man I love has asked me to be his wife," she wrote Sunday, adding that her boss -- and Bravo costar -- Jeff Lewis gives his blessing.

PHOTOS: Stunning celeb engagement rings

Accepting her Chicago-based beau's proposal over the weekend, Pulos tells Us Weekly the couple is so "excited" to start planning their future together.

PHOTOS: Gorgeous star wedding pics

"Don't ever give up on love! Have faith and believe. We are excited and so grateful we found each other," the bride-to-be tells Us exclusively.

VIDEO: Jeff tells Us why he gifted his maid Zoila with plastic surgery

The upcoming nuptials will be Pulos' second. She was married to Flipping Out star Chris Elwood, who appeared on seasons 1 and 2 of the Bravo series, before being fired at the end of season 2.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly