Rapper Flo Rida thrilled a young fan by performing at his Bar Mitzvah party in Canada on Sunday, June 19, 2011.

The hip-hop star performed a full hour-long set at the Shaar Hashomayim synagogue in Quebec, Canada for the unnamed Jewish youngster.

A video of the event, obtained by TMZ.com, shows the star blasting out his hits for the excited young crowd.