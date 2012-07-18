Florence Welch is recovering nicely after suffering a vocal injury last week, but admits she was very worried about her voice.

The 25-year-old Florence + the Machine singer tells Us Weekly, "I actually felt something go pop or snap, or whatever. Whatever it is, it was very frightening. I had to really adjust because it happened in the middle of a show." She was then forced to cancel two performances at the Benicassim Festival in Spain and the Optimus Festival in Portugal.

Fellow British singer and her old pal Adele, 23, described a similar feeling when her voice "went" out last year. "It felt like something popped in my throat," she told 60 Minutes. Adele, however, needed to undergo surgery when medical professionals discovered she had a polyp on her vocal chord.

Welch said she hadn't spoke to Adele about the injury, but assures Us, "I had a full check up and he said that there wasn't any permanent damage that couldn't be restored without rest. So if I keep taking care of myself there won't be any reoccurrences."

She does confess, however, that taking care of herself hasn't been easy.

"No tea, no coffee! That was the hardest part," she reveals. "I had been on such a caffeine kick up until then. I was fully back on five diet cokes a day and two coffees in the morning. I was really twitching my way through life, but I was completely loving it. And I had to cut it out completely. And I managed to get properly hurt again and had to cut everything out, so I'm back on the herbal tea."

The fear of another injury should be enough to make her follow doctor's orders! "It's the most frightening thing, literally," she says.

But Welch, who is back on the U.S. leg of her tour now and playing Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 5, adds, "I think it's back a hundred percent."

