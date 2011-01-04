Jane Fonda treasures her close bond with her grandchildren - because they've given the veteran actress-turned-activist a "second chance" to repair her relationships with her kids.

The star had daughter Vanessa with her first husband Roger Vadim in 1968, and a son, Troy, with activist Tom Hayden five years later.

But Fonda admits she was an absent mom for most of their young lives because she was too focused on her anti-Vietnam War efforts.

She says, "I don't think I taught them much. I don't think I was that good of a mother. But I did always tell them the truth and I hope they can always learn from my mistakes.

"I was just moving from 'Barbarella' into an anti-war activist when my daughter was born and I was out there on the barricades and I should have brought her with me but I didn't. I wasn't around a lot."

And now that her children have kids of their own, she's making a big effort to be a part of their lives.

She adds, "That's whats so great about being a grandmother - it gives you a second chance."

