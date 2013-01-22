Billboard -- Foo Fighters Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins, the Eagles ' Don Henley, Christina Aguilera, John Mayer, Jennifer Hudson and Gary Clark, Jr. are the first presenters and performers announced for this year's 28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, taking place April 18 at the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles.

Grohl and Hawkins will induct Rush, while Mayer will induct the late Albert King, then join Clark for a performance in King's honor. Henley, a 1998 inductee with the Eagles, will do the honors for Randy Newman, and Aguilera and Hudson will perform in honor of the late Donna Summer. More presenters and performers will be announced soon for the ceremony, the second time it's taken place in Los Angeles. Other inductees this year include Public Enemy and industry stalwarts Lou Adler and Quincy Jones.

Ticket sales for the ceremony begin with American Express cardholders from Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 24-27, via Ticketmaster. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame + Museum members as well as the Rush and Heart official fan clubs will have access to tickets from Monday through Jan. 31, while the public on-sale, including through VIP packages, begins Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. EST via Ticketmaster or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

The ceremony will be filmed by HBO and broadcast at 9 p.m. EST on May 18.

The 1993 ceremony in Los Angeles honored Creedence Clearwater Revival, the Doors, Van Morrison, Sly & the Family Stone, Frankie Lymon & the Teenagers, Etta James, Ruth Brown, early influence Dinah Washington and non-performers Dick Clark and Milt Gabler.

