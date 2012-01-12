NEW YORK (AP) -- Foo Fighters and Bruno Mars both have six Grammy nominations, including album of the year. And now both acts will perform at the award show.

The Recording Academy announced Thursday that Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Jason Aldean and Kelly Clarkson will also hit the stage at 54th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 12.

Kanye West leads with seven nominations. Adele is also up for six Grammys, including album, song and record of the year. She's currently recovering from surgery on her vocal cords and her sophomore album, "21," was last year's top seller.

Other multiple nominees include Skrillex, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Chris Brown, Bon Iver and Mumford & Sons.

The Grammys will air live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

