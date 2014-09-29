MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The Belarusian KGB says it has arrested several art dealers who were trying to sell what they claimed were five paintings taken from the former residence of Ukraine's disgraced former president, Viktor Yanukovych.

KGB spokesman Artur Strekh told The Associated Press on Monday that the dealers were asking 2 million euros for paintings described as the work of Monet, van Gogh, Kandinsky, Munch and Russian artist Konstantin Yuon.

But the art experts have not yet determined whether the paintings are authentic or whether they belonged to Yanukovych, who fled Ukraine in February after months of street protests. Ukrainians who later toured his estate outside Kiev were stunned by the opulence.

The KGB spokesman said a search of the detained art dealers' residence turned up more than 100 icons and paintings.