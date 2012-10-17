NEW YORK (AP) -- The latest edition of the theater spoof "Forbidden Broadway" will be making folks laugh deep into spring.

A producer of the off-Broadway musical revue that hilariously tweaks shows and stars said Wednesday that its run will be extended through April 28.

The show opened Sept. 6 at the 47th Street Theatre after a three-year absence from New York.

The new edition, called "Forbidden Broadway: Alive & Kicking!" goofs on shows including "Annie," "Newsies," "Once," "The Book of Mormon," "Evita," "Porgy and Bess," "Anything Goes," "Follies" as well of send-ups of Catherine Zeta Jones, Matthew Broderick, Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin.

