Harrison Ford is already in training for the next "Indiana Jones" movie as he is determined to be in top shape when he steps into his role as the adventure hero for a fifth time, according to his co-star Shia LaBeouf.

The veteran actor returned as the heroic archaeologist in 2008's "Indiana Jones" and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which hit cinemas nearly 20 years after the third installment, 1989's "Indiana Jones" and the "Last Crusade."

LaBeouf starred opposite Ford in the reboot and hopes to join him again onscreen in an upcoming fifth movie. Plans for the next sequel have yet to be finalized, but LaBeouf reveals Ford is already working out to make sure he is ready to play "Indiana Jones" once again.

He tells MTV.com, "I talked to (Ford). He said he's staying in the gym, he said he's heard no word, but he does know that (creator George Lucas) is out there looking for a MacGuffin (plot). He said he's staying in the gym, so it means (the movie is) not so far off."