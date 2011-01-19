LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Tangled" topped the international box office chart for the second weekend in a row with $14.1 million in 31 territories in its eighth weekend of release as it approaches the $400 million mark in worldwide revenue.

But "The Green Hornet" was close behind on its debut weekend in 28 territories, earning $13.8 million and reaching a worldwide total of $57.3 million.

In notable action outside of the top five, "The King's Speech" in just five territories was crowned as the No. 7 film with $9.6 million in weekend business and an impressive $81.2 million in worldwide receipts so far. And more solid business is expected for the critical and awards favorite in the wake of a Golden Globe win for Colin Firth and 14 BAFTA nominations for the period biopic.

Here are the top 20 movies at international theaters last weekend, followed by international gross for the weekend (excluding North America), number of theater locations, number of territories, worldwide gross to date (including North America), and number of weeks in release as compiled Wednesday by global media measurement company Rentrak Corp. and provided by Hollywood.com:

1. "Tangled," $14,132,211, 4,622 locations, 31 territories, $385,589,139, eight weeks.

2. "The Green Hornet," $13,785,671, 6,171 locations, 28 territories, $57,297,080, one week.

3. "The Tourist," $13,708,085, 4,970 locations, 49 territories, $186,838,584, six weeks.

4. "Little Fockers," $13,554,839, 7,082 locations, 44 territories, $255,545,433, four weeks.

5. "Gulliver's Travels," $10,776,810, 4,146 locations, 29 territories, $139,075,802, four weeks.

6. "Ma Che Bella Giornata," $10,642,343, four locations, two territories, $42,169,074, two weeks.

7. "The King's Speech," $9,561,264, 2,095 locations, five territories, $81,167,551, eight weeks.

8. "Love and Other Drugs," $8,507,467, 1,971 locations, 21 territories, $66,028,019, eight weeks.

9. "Season of the Witch," $8,387,701, 3,739 locations, 11 territories, $37,721,352, two weeks.

10. "Megamind," $6,686,940, 3,233 locations, 37 territories, $297,460,459, 11 weeks.

11. "Tron Legacy," $6,107,276, 4,724 locations, 40 territories, $321,805,556, five weeks.

12. "Yogi Bear," $5,582,303, 3,475 locations, nine territories, $97,651,279, five weeks.

13. "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader," $5,142,063, 5,184 locations, 44 territories, $358,214,753, seven weeks.

14. "Burlesque," $4,351,567, 1,006 locations, 24 territories, $63,367,653, eight weeks.

15. "Eyyvah Eyvah 2," $4,286,319, 430 locations, three territories, $12,669,158, two weeks.

16. "Hereafter," $4,279,417, 422 locations, 16 territories, $45,814,199, two weeks.

17. "Unstoppable," $4,136,868, 827 locations, 13 territories, $158,294,213, 10 weeks.

18. "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1," $4,010,241, 3,116 locations, 38 territories, $921,527,084, nine weeks.

19. "Morning Glory," $3,520,778, 1,228 locations, nine territories, $34,784,692, 10 weeks.

20. "The Social Network," $2,231,066, 586 locations, 23 territories, $203,012,320, 16 weeks.

Paul Dergarabedian is president of the Box Office Division of Hollywood.com and a longtime box office analyst for The Associated Press.

Online:

http://www.Hollywood.com/boxoffice

http://www.rentrak.com