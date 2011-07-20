Forgetful Daniel Craig will struggle to remember his wedding anniversary in years to come as he has already forgotten the date, just weeks after he married Rachel Weisz.

The "James Bond" star wed the brunette beauty in a secret ceremony in New York on June 22nd, but when asked about the nuptials during an interview with TV host Jay Leno, Craig had already forgotten the important date.

The actor told Leno, "Erm... (it was) two or three weeks ago. I am supposed to remember aren't I?"