Dr. Travis Stork is no longer a Bachelor!

The former "Bachelor" contestant married pediatrician Dr. Charlotte Brown on Saturday in Colorado, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Stunning celeb weddings

Stork, who knows stars as a host on "The Doctors," became engaged to Brown in May 2011 after dating for two years.

VIDEO: What to wear to any type of summer wedding

A source tells Us the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Lodge and Spa at Cordillera in Edwards, Colo. "It's very private and removed from people," the source tells Us of the setting.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest married couples

Prior to his big day, Stork tweeted on June 20, "My days as a 'Bachelor' are nearing an end! My wedding ring has arrived ... getting excited!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Former Bachelor Travis Stork Marries Charlotte Brown