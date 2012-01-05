Entertainment Tonight.

Former 'N Sync member JC Chasez made one family's New Year's Day into a holiday they'll never forget.

According to People.com, the America's Best Dance Crew judge may have saved the life of a one-year-old girl while vacationing on a Miami beach.

Reportedly, a helicopter flying too close to the ground sent an umbrella spiraling towards little Shirel. According to the news source, JC caught the umbrella before it struck the baby.

The girl's mother, Netali Nissim, was also caught in the umbrella's trajectory and she described the event to People.com, saying, "Shirel is safe because of him. I want to tell him thank you from the bottom of my heart. If it had not been for him, my daughter could have been seriously hurt."

