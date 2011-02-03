Former "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actor James Marsters is starting off the new year as a married man.

The "Hawaii Five-O" star, 48, wed girlfriend of more than six years, Patricia Rahman, 25, in a small civil ceremony in L.A. January 14, his rep confirms to UsMagazine.com.

Marsters, who has son from his first marriage, met the fashion design student at a concert in Amsterdam and proposed last summer in Trier, Germany.

"She's very, very wonderful," he has gushed of his new bride.

More on Wonderwall:

Romance Report for Feb. 2: Whispers and Waterworks

Is Kate Moss engaged?

James Marsters pops the question

More from UsWeekly:

PHOTOS: Which stars will wed next?

PHOTOS: More celebrity weddings