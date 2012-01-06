SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Former San Francisco Chronicle Editor Phil Bronstein has announced his resignation from Hearst Newspapers, the San Francisco Chronicle reported (http://bit.ly/xlHy1i) Friday.

Bronstein, 61, who has served as editor at large for the past four years, will move into an unpaid role with the nonprofit Center for Investigative Reporting in Berkeley, where he is president of the board, the newspaper reported.

Bronstein had worked as a newsman in San Francisco for 31 years, joining the then-Hearst-owned San Francisco Examiner as a reporter in 1980.

During his career, he worked as an investigative reporter, then as a foreign correspondent. His coverage of the fall of Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos in 1986 was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

In the 17 years he worked as an editor for the Chronicle, Bronstein oversaw the newspaper's investigation into the Bay Area Laboratory Co-Operative, or BALCO, a steroids distribution ring. He also guided the paper through its expansion into the Internet age, and through belt-tightening as the newspaper industry ran into financial troubles.

He made headlines himself when he married actress Sharon Stone in 1998. Bronstein was in the news again in 2001 when a Komodo dragon bit his toe during a private tour at the Los Angeles Zoo, then again when he and Stone divorced in 2004.

Bronstein left the editor's office in 2008 but remained as The Chronicle's executive vice president.

"Phil has had a long and storied career with Hearst over many years, both as a correspondent and editor at the Examiner and as editor of The Chronicle," said Chronicle Publisher Frank Vega.

"He has made many contributions in those roles. During his years as editor of The Chronicle, Phil brought many innovations and new thinking as we made a transition from a traditional newspaper into a world where The Chronicle and SFGate.com provide information through many sources."

