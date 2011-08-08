NEW YORK (AP) -- A former CNN Washington bureau chief is the new president of Al Gore's Current TV.

Current said Monday that David Bohrman is replacing Mark Rosenthal, who left as Current chief last month.

Besides running the Washington bureau of CNN for a decade, Bohrman in May had become CNN's senior vice president and chief innovation officer.

His main job will be to build a lineup around Current's prime-time star, Keith Olbermann. Bohrman will be based in New York and San Francisco.

The announcement was made by Gore, the former vice president and the network's chairman, and co-founder Joel Hyatt, who is chief executive officer.