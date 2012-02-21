LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The estate of former "Columbo" star Peter Falk has donated $3 million to the University of California, Los Angeles, for student scholarships.

UCLA officials say the money will be used to establish the Shera and Peter Falk Lt. Columbo Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Falk died in June at the age of 83 after a long acting career with performances on Broadway, television and in movies.

He was best known for his role as a disheveled but astute Los Angeles police detective on "Columbo," which earned him four Primetime Emmy Awards.

The first award will go to five students entering UCLA in fall 2012. They will have their tuition covered for four years.

The scholarship's focus will be on aiding undergraduates studying music, those with disabilities and military veterans.