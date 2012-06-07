Entertainment Tonight.

Bob Welch, who played guitar for Fleetwood Mac from 1971-1974, was found dead on Thursday at his home in South Nashville, Tennessee. He was 66.

A police spokesperson tells ET that the musician died of an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest" that happened at 12:15 p.m. The spokesperson continued to reveal that officers found a suicide note at the residence and that there is no indication of foul play.

Welch's wife told police that her husband "had been suffering from health issues in recent times."

Welch was a lesser-known member of the legendary band, as he left prior to their hit albums Fleetwood Mac and Rumors. The singer perhaps will best be remembered for his solo hit Ebony Eyes, released in 1977 on the album French Kiss.

