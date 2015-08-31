"Sealing" the deal! Former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Danielle Staub is engaged to a real military man.

The TV star confirmed to In Touch magazine that she is headed to the alter with Joseph Masalta, a Navy SEAL Special Warfare and intelligence expert, whom she's been quietly dating.

"I am thrilled to be engaged to Joseph, he is an extraordinary an honorable man, and I'm happier than I've ever been in my life," she said.

Joseph's military credentials are impressive. According to the magazine, he was a Navy SEAL for 16 years and served on SEAL Team One, SEAL Team Three, and Naval Special Warfare Group One. Recently he led maritime anti-piracy security details in the Arabian Sea and protection detail missions in the Middle East.

He is also the founder of Masalta International, an executive security, counter terrorism, and intelligence consultancy.

Danielle said she was immediately smitten after meeting her man at a charity event. Joseph was, too.

"Danielle is the most beautiful woman I've ever met in my life, inside and out, and I am head-over-heels in love with her," he said.

The reality star has been out of the limelight for a while now, but she says that was by design. "My children are everything to me and they needed their mom, so I decided to take some time off to focus on my family," she said.

As for her former life on the Bravo show, she said, "Nobody is perfect and I think we all learned and grew from that experience. I've turned a new leaf in life and and carry no ill-will towards my former co-stars. I wish them nothing but the best."

The duo has not set a wedding date yet, but she said to expect the "I do's" next year.

"We are happy, peaceful and grateful to spend the rest of our lives together," she said.