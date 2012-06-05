Entertainment Tonight.

Sheena Monnin, aka Miss Pennsylvania, abruptly resigned from her post this week, and the former Miss USA contestant is revealing the shocking reason why: She believes the pageant is "rigged" and says it is her "moral obligation" to expose the truth.

"Many people have sent me messages requesting and at times demanding that I come forward if I know information that has led to my abrupt and surprising resignation," the 21-year-old beauty begins in a post to her Facebook page. "I witnessed another contestant who said she saw the list of the Top 5 BEFORE THE SHOW EVER STARTED proceed to call out in order who the Top 5 were before they were announced on stage… We agreed to wait and see if that was indeed the Top 5 called that night. After it was indeed the Top 5 I knew the show must be rigged."

While she won't out the fellow contestant she mentioned, Monnin beseeches the mystery woman to come forward.

"If this contestant would like to step forward as an eye witness and as being the one who saw the sheet with the Top 5 already selected before the judges ever saw the Top 16, then perhaps action can be taken," she writes. "As for me, I believe her words and I will not encourage anyone to compete in a system that in my opinion and from what I witnessed is dishonest...I decided at that moment to distance myself from an organization who did not allow fair play and whose morals did not match my own."

This comes just one day after Monnin released a contrary statement to the Miss Universe Organization wherein she claimed Miss USA's acceptance of transgender contestants (namely, Jenna Talackova) was the reason behind her leaving.

"I refuse to be part of a pageant system that has so far and so completely removed itself from its foundational principles as to allow and support natural born males to compete in it," the previous statement read. "This goes against every moral fiber of my being. I believe in integrity, high moral character, and fair play, none of which are part of this system any longer."

On Sunday night, Miss Rhode Island, Olivia Culpo, was crowned Miss USA, beating 50 other beauty queens for the right to represent the United States.

