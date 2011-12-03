By Wonderwall Editors

Sometimes, the lines between reality TV and reality get a little blurry.

The cast and producers of the show, "Mob Wives" are scratching their heads after learning that one of their former cast-mates was secretly working with the feds to help snag a member of the crime family, according to the New York Post.

It turns out that after he was arrested for armed robbery, Hector Pagan, who was previously married to Renee Graziano, worked out a deal to wear a wire while he was still on the show. The goal was to implicate his onetime father-in-law, Anthony 'The Little Guy' Graziano, and send him to prison. It worked.

Last week, Graziano was arrested by police who reportedly heard him demanding that Pagan collect $150,000 from another man as part of what The Daily Mail called a "loanshark" deal via Pagan's wire.

Unfortunately for Pagan, he was also arrested -- for the robbery he allegedly committed last summer.

'The first inclination is always to say, 'shut it down,'' "Mob Wives" creator and producer Jennifer Graziano told the Post. "It is a reality show, and I knew this was going to be personal to me going into this. But I didn't know this was going to happen."