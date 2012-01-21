It's a sad day for the Penn State family.

Joe Paterno, the famed former football coach at Penn State University, passed away Sunday morning after complications from the chemotherapy that was treating his lung cancer took a turn for the worst, TMZ has confirmed.

PHOTOS: Us' tribute to those who have battled cancer

Using a statement released by Paterno's family, TMZ writes, "He died as he lived. He fought hard until the end, stayed positive, thought only of others and constantly reminded everyone of how blessed his life had been. His ambitions were far reaching, but he never believed he had to leave this Happy Valley to achieve them. He was a man devoted to his family, his university, his players and his community."

The college sports legend was 85 years old.

NEWS: Get the latest Us Weekly news

Paterno, who was affectionately called "Joe Pa" by his team and fans, was diagnosed with lung cancer in November. It was within the same month that the famed Big Ten football coach made headlines, not for his game-winning team and tactics, but for the scandal surrounding his former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky's 40 counts of child sex abuse. It was also within the same month that Paterno was forced to end his 46 year-long career with the central Pennsylvania university.

NEWS: Ashton Kutcher gets slammed fo defending Joe Pa

Paterno's accomplishments include holding the all-time Division I record for football coaching wins (a 409-136-3 record) and winning two national championships in addition to going undefeated in five football seasons.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly