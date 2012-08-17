Former Playboy Playmate Arrested on Suspicion of Trying to Smuggle Man Into US

We can't really blame a guy for doing whatever it takes to be with a hot blonde, especially one who's posed for Playboy.

But TMZ says law enforcement officials weren't quite as understanding when they nabbed 2004 Playmate Colleen Shannon on suspicion of trying to smuggle an unidentified man into the United States through the Canadian border. Shannon's arrest report was posted on VINElink.com.

Shannon, 34, landed in jail because of a federal statute against "bringing in and harboring aliens." A source says the alien in question is believed to be her boyfriend.

If convicted, she could face up to a decade in the pokey. Colleen will reportedly face a judge on Friday.

In her 2004 Playboy profile, the Alaska native detailed her turn-ons (positivity, supportiveness) and turn-offs (negativity, a bad kiss), and shared her philosophy on life.

"Everyone is put here to do something," she said. "Your subconscious tells you the things that you love to do, but a lot of people put those things aside. I think if you stick to things you love, nine times out of 10, circumstances are going to go your way and you will live a happy life."

Alas, it's that 10th one that gets you every time.

