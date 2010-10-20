Former Playboy model Angela Dorian has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder following the shooting of her boyfriend on Saturday.

The '60s-era pinup, who became the magazine's Playmate of the Year in 1968, was arrested after allegedly firing a handgun at her boyfriend during a fight at their Hollywood apartment, LAPD spokesman Sgt. Rudy Vidal told E! Online.

Her boyfriend, whose identity has not been released, was admitted to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Dorian was placed on $1 million bail and appeared before a judge on Wednesday, when she entered her plea, reports TMZ.com.

The 66-year-old maintains her boyfriend was shot by a drug dealer.

The ex-model, who is still in police custody, must return to court next month for a hearing to determine whether or not the case will go to trial.