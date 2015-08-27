The court has ruled! Judge Joe Brown, who was once one of the most popular TV judges, is now behind bars after being ruled in contempt of court.

Joe, now a former judge, was sentenced to five days in jail for exploding on another judge during a child support case last year in Tennessee.

In March 2014, Joe, who had a successful run of his self-titled series on syndicated TV, was acting as a lawyer when he showed up in juvenile court and went berserk when the court clerk said that they had no record of the case he was working on.

In a recording from the courtroom, Joe scolds the current judge for setting another court date, "I will file a petition for habeas corpus and close this place down like I did before if you make her come back here one more time."

The judge warned Joe about his combative behavior and eventually found him in contempt of court. The sentence had been delayed for nearly a year and a half as he fought to appeal his sentence. However, after the Tennessee Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal, he turned himself in.

In a statement, he said, "I will not apologize for vigorously defending my client and demanding that the court follow the law. What I saw was a miscarriage of justice and I did what needed to be done. I will serve the time and I will continue stand up and speak out for justice as I have done throughout my 40-year legal career. When our courts don't follow the rule of law, justice is in jeopardy for everyone. Thank you to all of my supporters. Your prayers and well wishes are appreciated."