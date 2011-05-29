KENAI, Alaska (AP) -- An Alaska fishing captain who led a crew on the program that spawned the cable TV show "Deadliest Catch" has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and driving under the influence in a fatal crash.

Clarence "Ole" Helgevold Jr. of Soldotna pleaded guilty Friday in Kenai (KEE'-nigh) Superior Court.

The 60-year-old Helgevold originally had been charged with manslaughter in January when his car crashed with a snowmobile driven by 47-year-old George Larion.

Larion was thrown from the snowmobile and he died at the scene.

Helgevold was captain of the Arctic Dawn, the vessel featured in a 2004 three-part miniseries titled "America's Deadliest Season."

The Peninsula Clarion reports the show, effectively a pilot for "Deadliest Catch," followed Helgevold and his crew during the 2003-2004 opilio crab season.