NEW YORK (AP) — A finger-pointing political argument on Fox News Channel boiled over when a male conservative talk show host told a woman to "know your role and shut your mouth."

Fox on-air personalities on Friday were talking about the exchange on Sean Hannity's prime-time show the night before. Commentator Juan Williams concluded that Bill Cunningham "obliterated the line" in his debate with Fox contributor Tamara Holder.

Cunningham and Holder had been on Hannity's show to discuss whether Attorney General Eric Holder — who is no relation to the Fox contributor — had committed perjury.

At one point when Holder paused in her argument, Cunningham asked her, "Are you going to cry?"