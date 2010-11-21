LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Fox's bold shift of "American Idol" to the competitive turf of Thursday night adds another twist for TV's No. 1 show in its 10th season as new judges Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler come aboard.

The long-ensconced Tuesday performance show will move to Wednesday and the results show will shift forward a night to Thursday when the singing contest returns in January.

It adds more uncertainty to the performance of "American Idol" which, like most aging shows, has begun to struggle with the high ratings notes it once easily reached. Last season's audience dropped 8 percent, with ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" edging "Idol" from the weekly top spot several times.

But the scheduling change could prove a winning overall strategy for Fox while giving a vote of confidence to up-and-comer sophomore "Glee," another music-based hit for the network.

"Thursday has been a weak night for Fox, and at the same time a very important night to advertisers," including movie studios and retailers, media analyst Steve Sternberg said in an e-mail. "Why not maximize their advertising revenue?"

Even if Fox is braced for further decline in "Idol" ratings the show still should dominate on Thursday, Sternberg said. It also will provide coattails for the crime drama "Bones," moving forward to 9 p.m. ET.

"Glee," which airs 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, was to jump to 9 p.m. after the Super Bowl on Feb. 6. Now it will remain as the lead-in for two comedies: "Raising Hope" and newcomer "Mixed Signals."

The series about high-school glee club members has consistently ranked in Nielsen Co.'s top 20 list and racked up huge digital download sales of featured songs.

Fox pushed ahead with the revamped schedule after CBS moved its hardy "Survivor" off the night to Wednesday. While CBS' "Big Bang Theory" has flourished since moving to Thursday, Sternberg called it the night's only strong competition and noted that comedies have tended to lose viewers opposite "American Idol."

Fox is jumping in with both feet. In Friday's announcement of the midseason schedule, the network said the results show would be an hour, a switch from a decision announced last spring to cut the typically padded episode in half.

The performance show was to be expanded to 90 minutes from an hour in response to viewer requests for more songs from contestants, Fox said at the time, although the schedule released Friday lists two-hour episodes through Feb. 16.

Such extended performance shows allow the network to capitalize on ratings that typically exceed those of the less-watched results shows.

Viewers will get to size up this season's talent — and judge new judges Tyler and Lopez, who join Randy Jackson — when the series returns 8 p.m. ET Jan. 19-20.

Fox's new schedule includes the addition of the animated series "Bob's Burgers" on Sunday, starting Jan. 9; the move of "Fringe" to Friday on Jan. 28; the Feb. 7 debut of the police drama "The Chicago Code"; and the April 6 debut of the Christian Slater sitcom "Breaking In" (working title).

"American Dad" shifts to 7:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 16 and "Human Target" moves to 9 p.m. ET Wednesday starting Jan. 26.

