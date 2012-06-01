NEW YORK (AP) -- The Fox News Channel producer credited with a four-minute video criticizing President Barack Obama is keeping his job — although he lost a chance to move to CNN.

Fox's executive vice president for programming, Bill Shine, said Friday that Chris White "will remain employed with Fox News." White was credited with the video that aired Wednesday on "Fox & Friends," a segment that was later disavowed by Fox management.

At the time, White had been discussing leaving Fox for CNN. But the day after the video aired, CNN said it would not be hiring him.

Media critics, even some conservative ones, suggested Fox had gone too far by airing an advocacy video during what is supposed to be a news program.