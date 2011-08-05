BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- The Fox network is bringing back Carl Sagan's universe-exploring docu-series "Cosmos," and "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane is on board for the ride.

Fox announced Friday that the 13-part series titled "Cosmos: A Space-time Odyssey" is scheduled to launch in 2013.

The new series comes more than three decades after the debut of the revolutionary "Cosmos" and teams MacFarlane with Sagan's original creative collaborators. The host will be astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Sagan's original series "Cosmos" was first broadcast in 1980 and remains the most globally successful American public TV series of all time.