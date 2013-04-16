NEW YORK (AP) — Fox is pulling from websites a recent episode of "Family Guy" that depicts mass deaths at the Boston Marathon and has no immediate plans to air it again.

Fox spokeswoman Gaude Paez says the episode has been removed from Fox.com and Hulu.com.

In the episode, protagonist Peter Griffin is asked by sports announcer Bob Costas about his performance at the marathon. A flashback shows Peter striking runners with his car.

Later, Peter befriends a terrorist who, unbeknownst to him, is plotting to blow up a bridge. When Peter dials a cellphone the friend has given him, explosions and screams are heard. On some websites, an edited clip fuses the two scenes, making it seem as if the explosion was at the marathon.

"Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane took to Twitter Tuesday to vent anger over the edited clip and offer condolences to victims of Monday's bombings at the marathon.