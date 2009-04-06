FOX's just-announced dating show "More to Love" doesn't have a cast yet, but it's got a premiere date.

The series, in which a "husky hunk" (as the network puts it) will look for love along with a bevy of plus-size women, will debut Tuesday, July 28. That's a pretty fast track for a show which was announced only a week ago and had its first open casting calls over the weekend.

"More to Love" comes from "Bachelor" creator Mike Fleiss, who will apply that show's formula to one featuring people without washboard abs. If the show makes its scheduled premiere date (FOX's premiere schedule is notoriously fluid), it will be paired with the new season of "Hell's Kitchen" in late summer.

Speaking of changeable premiere dates, the network has pushed the debut of its summer drama "Mental" back a week. It will now debut on Friday, May 29.

"More to Love" held casting calls for prospective female contestants in Atlanta and Chicago over the weekend and has several more scheduled for the next couple weeks; all are being held at Lane Bryant stores. Information on the calls, along with information on video submissions, is at MoretoLovecasting.com.

Would-be male contestants can apply at Kasstinginc.com; information on open calls for men (Monday night in Dallas, Friday in Chicago and Miami) is there too.