NEW YORK (AP) -- The Saturday night television fixture "Cops" is leaving FOX after 25 years to move to the Spike network.

The cable network aimed at young male viewers said Monday it will begin airing the "bad boys" and girls in September.

"Cops," which follows officers on nighttime patrol, was something novel for television when it began airing in March 1989 -- back when "reality TV" wasn't even a television genre. For many years, it was paired on FOX's Saturday night lineup with "America's Most Wanted," which left the network in 2011.

"Cops" cameras have been to 140 different cities and more than 900 episodes have aired.

