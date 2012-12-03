She's no longer the Nanny, but Fran Drescher, 55, still takes care of people.

"I carry a variety of over-the-counter and prescriptions drugs," the single actress, who stars in Happily Divorced, tells Us Weekly. "For me and anyone else in need!"

Other provisions in her Dooney & Bourke tote?

Vision Quest

"I keep two pairs of reading glasses with me. Very often I'll go to a restaurant wearing my really cool Oliver Peoples lenses and someone will say, 'I forgot my glasses!' So I'll offer them my extra pair."

Always Prepared

"I have a couple of condoms in my bag, in case I get lucky! I want to be spontaneous but I also want to have safe sex."

Dentist's Dream

"I'm really into dental hygiene. I use Gum toothpicks after each meal and I carry a toothbrush, as well as Vita-Myr toothpaste. I'm a big believer in the pristine."

Bump It Up

"A hair pick helps when I'm wearing my hair curly. I can do a little tease on the crown and give it a nice lift."

Back Off!

"I like to keep pepper spray handy. If I ever feel threatened, it goes in my hand. It gives me an extra level of confidence."

More Essentials:

Mac Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation ($27, maccosmetics.com)

Mac Red Lip Liner in Redd ($15, maccosmetics.com)

Mac Lipglass in Russian Red ($15, maccosmetics.com)

Mason Pearson Hair Brush ($88, barneys.com)

