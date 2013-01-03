PARIS (AP) — Sex symbol-turned-animal-rights activist Brigitte Bardot is threatening to join actor Gerard Depardieu in Russian exile unless France halts the scheduled euthanasia of two sick circus elephants.

The 1960s screen diva says authorities have ignored her "numerous proposals" to save Baby and Nepal, a pair of 42-year-old elephants dying of tuberculosis at a zoo in Lyon, France.

In a statement on her foundation's website, Bardot says that if the elephants are killed she will request Russian citizenship "to flee this country that is now just a graveyard for animals."

This week France was shocked to learn Depardieu, an Academy Award nominee and pillar of French cinema, had requested and received Russian citizenship due to a bust-up over the France's proposed 75 percent income tax for the superrich. The move was called "pathetic" by French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault.