It's rock vs. reality TV royalty! Kris and Bruce Jenner's daughter Kendall Jenner is at war on Twitter with Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain.

The feud began on Tuesday, May 21 when Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Jenner, 17, tweeted (via Gossip Cop), "Just wish things could be easier sometimes mann."

"Oh shh. There are kids on earth abandoned & homeless who forcibly drink contaminated water because clean water isn't accessible," artist Cobain, 20, replied. "Oh ya, not to mention, CANCER, famine, poverty, draught, disease, natural disasters, Death. F---, Humans are so self involved . . . I'd like to thank my parents for providing me with a high IQ & I'd like to thank my grams for encouraging me not to be a self absorbed idiot."

Model Jenner deleted her initial tweet, and didn't immediately respond to Cobain. But on Thursday night, she decided to fire back.

"An individuals feelings are relative to their environment. you don't know me, you don't even know what I was referring to," she wrote (via Gossip Cop), which she later deleted. "I am aware that I am very privileged and blessed, and I'm thankful for that everyday. I know there are greater problems . . . in the world. I pray for those people every night and give back as much as I can. So who are you to judge me?"

