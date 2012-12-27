Frances Bean Cobain Wishes Estranged Mom Courtney Love "Merry Christmas Kooksmcgee"
The holiday season really must be the time for glad tidings and good cheer, because even famously estranged mother-daughter duo Courtney Love and Frances Bean Cobain played nice earlier this week.
On Christmas morning, Love reached out to Cobain, 20, with a cheery holiday message: "Merry Christmas Bean!! love you more than you could ever know. xmamma."
Later in the day, Cobain returned the love, tweeting her mother with a short "merry christmas kooksmcgee."
Love, ecstatic about the online reconnection, responded in a series of gushing, bizarre messages for all the world to see.
"That tweet was the best gift ever, its all I need even if its a dammed social network :) miss that little head of yours," the 48-year-old Hole frontwoman wrote. "That beautiful little head, and those long legs."
"Oh and by the way, sorry about the second hand smoke thing re: baby pic," she added, before getting back to the point. "That was best Christmas gift ever. proudest mama in the world thank you Bean. means the world to me."
Earlier this year, the hot-headed duo clashed over a series of rants Love posted on Twitter, about Foo Fighters frontman supposedly hitting on Cobain.
"I hear from Frannie's roommate that @davegrohl hit on frances," Love wrote in a series of nonsensical tweets. "I'm not mad at her, him i am about to shoot dead."
Grohl, 43, denied the claims.
Cobain similarly discounted her mom's accusations.
"While I'm generally silent on the affairs of my biological mother, her recent tirade has taken a gross turn," Cobain told Us Weekly at the time. "I have never been approached by Dave Grohl in more than a platonic way. I'm in a monogamous relationship [with the Rambles' Isaiah Silva], and very happy."
"Twitter should ban my mother."
Cobain filed papers seeking a restraining order on her mother back in 2009 after the two had a physical fight, claiming that Love's reckless behavior led to the death of the family dog and cat.
"[She] has taken drugs for as long as I can remember," Cobain wrote in the papers. "She basically exists now on … Xanax, Adderall, Sonata an Abilify, sugar and cigarettes. She rarely eats … She often falls asleep in her bed while she is smoking, and I am constantly worried that she will start a fire (which she has done at least three times) that will threaten our lives."
