PARIS (AP) -- France's first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy says she will not attend the Cannes film festival for "personal and professional" reasons and has refused to discuss news reports that she may be pregnant.

Bruni-Sarkozy has every reason to be present at Cannes' opening Wednesday: the Woody Allen movie that she plays in, "Midnight in Paris," kicks off the festival.

She confirmed in an RTL radio interview Tuesday that she won't be there, saying "I really regret it," but "I unfortunately can't do it for personal and also for professional reasons."

French media have speculated that Bruni-Sarkozy may be pregnant, but she has declined to discuss the issue.

A pregnancy could potentially improve the plummeting popularity of French President Nicolas Sarkozy ahead of next year's election.