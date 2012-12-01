With six weeks to go until the 2013 Golden Globes, newly appointed Miss Golden Globe Francesca Eastwood is already feeling the pressure to perform on one of film and TV's biggest nights.

Named 2013's Miss Golden Globe earlier this week, Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher's 19-year-old daughter will join the ranks of previous trophy presenters Rumer Willis, Joely Fisher, Melanie Griffith and even her half-sister, Kathryn Eastwood, who held the honor in 2005.

"I'm nervous but definitely excited!" Eastwood told Us Weekly when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association confirmed her appointment Nov. 29. "I'm nervous about falling!"

When the Golden Globes air live Jan. 13, Eastwood will have a major supporter on her arm: her celebrity photographer boyfriend Tyler Shields. "He's going to be there -- him and my mother," Eastwood revealed. "I will be picking out our outfits for that night!"

Appearing with her stepmother, Dina Eastwood, and half-sister, Morgan, on E!'s reality series Mrs. Eastwood & Co., Francesca hints that she wouldn't mind following in her actor-producer-director dad's footsteps.

"I think I'll be a little more involved with acting now that I'm older and out of school," says the blonde beauty, who will appear in the Shields-directed film Final Girl starring Abigail Breslin. "I'd love to have my own product line."

